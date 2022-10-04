WRBH Radio Raises $34K Through ‘Blind Taste’ Event

NEW ORLEANS – In September, WRBH Radio hosted its eight annual “A Blind Taste Event” at La Petit Grocery. The fundraiser collected more than $34,000 to support the station’s 45-year mission of nationwide radio broadcasting for the blind. Attendees wore blindfolds throughout a five-course meal to provide them with a heightened tasting experience and help them gain awareness of some of the challenges WRBH listeners encounter. The meal was prepared by La Petit Grocery’s James Beard Award-winning Chef Justin Devillier.

“A Blind Taste is an event with the goal of increasing awareness of what it is like to live without sight, but it is also an evening of great joy for everyone that attends. WRBH Radio has been a gift to those with sight issues and this is a way to celebrate all our listeners,” said Angela Hill, WRBH Radio board member and the event’s master of ceremonies.

“Our practice and doctors were proud to partner with such a meaningful and noteworthy organization,” said Tom Spiers, WRBH board member and EyeCare Associates regional director of operations. “Although our eye doctors know how crucial eyesight is to one’s quality of life, it’s also important to put ourselves in others’ shoes – even if temporarily – to better assist those who experience any and all forms of blindness.”

EyeCare Associates was one of the event’s sponsors.

WRBH became the country’s first 24-hour reading radio station for the blind in 1982. Today, it remains the country’s only full-time FM reading radio service and is one of only three such stations in the world.