World War II Museum Prepares to Open Final Permanent Exhibit Hall

Photo provided by National WWII Museum

NEW ORLEANS — On Nov. 3, the National WWII Museum will open Liberation Pavilion, its final permanent exhibit hall, and officially dedicate the Col. Battle Barksdale Parade Ground, an outdoor gathering space. The new pavilion focuses on the end of the war, the Holocaust and the postwar years.

The museum’s D-Day to Liberation: Road to Victory Celebration will mark the end of a $400 million capital campaign, which fueled its expansion from one exhibition hall to seven pavilions over the past two decades. At the same time, the museum will host more than 40 Medal of Honor recipients and their families for the 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention.

The convention will feature a series of public and private events from Oct. 30 through Nov. 4, including the Patriot Awards Gala presented by The Patrick F. Taylor Foundation on Nov. 3.

Honorees at the gala will include actor and director Tom Hanks, ABC News anchor Robin Roberts, and actor and community activist Wendell Pierce. WWII veteran and retired business leader Paul Hilliard will be honored as well.

Visit the museum’s website for more schedule details.