World Trade Center to Postpone Annual Schrieber Award and Gala

NEW ORLEANS – World Trade Center leadership announced today that it will postpone its 2020 Schreiber Award and International Trade Week Gala.

“With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak and concerns over public safety and health, we made the decision to postpone our Schreiber Award and Gala which were originally scheduled to be staged on Nov. 5 in New Orleans” reported Stephen Hanemann, chairman of the World Trade Center. “Due to the increased health and security measures taken by our state and local leadership as well as the strong advisement from our board of directors and our event planning committee to contain the spread of the COVID-19, these combined factors are beyond our control and we carry a duty of responsibility for our international trade clients and partners. As a result of my and the committee’s consultations with stakeholders, partners, working groups and the advisory board, this decision was made to provide the best outcome for all in consideration of the recent spread of the virus and travel restrictions.”