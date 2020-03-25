World Trade Center Releases COVID-19 Update

NEW ORLEANS – From the World Trade Center:

Last night at approximately 1:30 am EST, the White House and the Senate reached agreement on a massive $2 trillion Coronavirus relief package. The text of the relief legislation has not been released.

Chris Johnsen, who runs the Washington, D.C. office of Jones Walker, advised us this morning that the Senate is expected to release the bill later this morning and vote on it in the early afternoon. The House is expected to take it up shortly thereafter. Note: As soon as we have a copy of the bill, we will forward it to you.

As a side note, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, was one of the leaders pushing the small business provisions in the bill. The WTCNO Policy & Advocacy Committee supported Rubio’s effort by co-signing a GNO, Inc. letter to the Senator.

The WTCNO will keep you updated as more information develops. Be on the lookout for future in advance notices, and feel free to contact us with questions or concerns: (504) 529-1601.





Comments

comments