World Trade Center New Orleans Launches ‘Global Gumbo’ Podcast

NEW ORLEANS — The World Trade Center New Orleans has announced the launch of its podcast, Louisiana Global Gumbo. Produced and co-hosted by Jason French and World Trade Center New Orleans CEO Ed Webb, the show features some of “Louisiana’s most recognized names in business, trade, and politics as they talk about the culture, entrepreneurship and natural resources that make Louisiana an economic powerhouse.”

“The Louisiana Global Gumbo podcast series is hands down one of the most fun and exciting new projects that the World Trade Center has delivered during my tenure with our organization,” said Webb in a press release. “We hope it will have its proper place in all Louisianian’s monthly podcast diet”

Listen to “Louisiana Global Gumbo” on your preferred podcast platform or visit www.louisianaglobalgumbo.com.