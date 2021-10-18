World Trade Center New Orleans Announces 2021 Eugene J. Schreiber Award Recipient

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The World Trade Center New Orleans WTCNO has announced William H. Hines, Managing Partner of Jones Walker, as the recipient of the 2021 Eugene J. Schreiber Award. Mr. Hines was selected for his continued contributions, work, and lasting impact in driving international trade for Louisiana and the Gulf Coast Region.

Mr. Hines has served since 2006 as the Managing Partner of Jones Walker LLP, a 350 attorney law firm that began in New Orleans and is now also among the largest 125 law firms in the United States. Among his many accomplishments and leadership roles, Mr.Hines was the founding chairman of the board of Greater New Orleans, Inc., and chairman of the boards of the MetroVision Economic Development Partnership, The Idea Village, the Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans, the Committee for a Better Louisiana, and the Louisiana Committee of 100 For Economic Development. He also held board and leadership positions with the New Orleans Business Council, the World Trade Center of New Orleans, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.

“I am honored for this recognition by my peers at the World Trade Center,” Mr. Hines offered. “I commend the WTC for the organization’s excellent work to drive this city and Louisiana to be a better place for current and future generations to do business locally and internationally,” Mr. Hines added.

Mr. Hines currently serves in board and/or leadership positions with the N.O. Business Council, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, Son of a Saint, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, the Bayou District Foundation, and the Louisiana State Museum Foundation. He also serves on the Ochsner Health System Board, and the Tulane University President’s Council. He is a graduate of Princeton University (A.B. 1978) and the University of Virginia School of Law (J.D. 1982).

“Bill’s personal and professional commitment to our city, state, and region in both domestic commerce and international trade greatly facilitated our decision to honor him as the 2021 Eugene J. Schreiber Award recipient,” said World Trade Center Chairman, Stephen Hanemann. “Like Gene, Bill possesses a unique passion for bringing people together in a productive and effective manner, and his dedication to our community and region is well reflected in his civic work and business accomplishments. We are fortunate to be one of the many beneficiaries of his energy, comradery, and generosity,” Hanemann added.

According to Ed Webb, World Trade Center CEO, “Bill Hines epitomizes the vision of Gene Schreiber.He loves our city and this state we call home. And like Mr. Schreiber, in spite of his many and continued accomplishments, he remains a modest and selfless professional while serving as a powerful advocate for Louisiana and this region. We’re better for his leadership,” Webb added.

This year’s Gala also celebrates the Port of New Orleans’ 125th anniversary. July 2021 marked the 125th anniversary of the founding of the Port as an independent subdivision of the State of Louisiana. This milestone is an opportunity to honor the local maritime industry’s past successes and reflect on the future as the Port plans to invest in the infrastructure needed for Louisiana’s competitiveness in international trade for the next 125 years.

The award will be presented at the 7th Annual Eugene J. Schreiber Gala and silent auction on November 18, 2021 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Port of New Orleans Plaza. In conjunction with the Gala, our guest will be celebrating the Port of New Orleans’ 125th Anniversary. Note that the World Trade Center will be donating a portion of the silent auction proceeds to Hurricane Ida relief.

For tickets, table, and sponsorship inquiries, please contact Sam Sheffield at ssheffield@wtcno.org or Patrice Fisher at pfisher@wtcno.org