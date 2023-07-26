World Trade Center Announces Partnership with Windsor Court

Photo courtesy of the Windsor Court Hotel

NEW ORLEANS — On July 25, the World Trade Center New Orleans announced the unveiling of “WTCNO at the Windsor Court,” a new partnership designed to provide WTCNO members with a place to socialize, network and build a stronger trade community.

“The World Trade Center New Orleans has a rich history of bringing together stakeholders across the trade sector, particularly at the fabled Plimsoll Club,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., in a press release. “As part of the rejuvenation of the World Trade Center, we are thrilled to announce this partnership with Windsor Court, which will once again create a central meeting place for trade.”

The Plimsoll Club was formerly located in the former International Trade Mart, now home to the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences. In its heyday, the club hosted WTCNO members along with visiting dignitaries, including Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev.

Founded nearly 80 years ago, the World Trade Center New Orleans works to promote international trade activity and attract foreign businesses. It formed an operational partnership with GNO Inc. in 2022.

“The unveiling of WTCNO at the Windsor Court marks a momentous occasion for our organization and its esteemed members,” said Darryl Berger, founder and chairman of the Berger Company. “We are thrilled to create a space for substantive networking, and we reaffirm our commitment to promoting international trade activity and bolstering Louisiana’s economy. I’m confident that the fusion of our two revered legacies will undoubtedly advance new opportunities for Louisiana’s economy and solidify our position as a vital player in international trade.”

Under the terms of the partnership, members of the WTCNO will receive exclusive rates for overnight accommodations and discounted rates for Windsor Court amenities — and the hotel will welcome a regular lineup of speakers and events for the trade community.

“WTCNO at the Windsor Court restores a time-honored tradition for WTCNO members,” said Harrison Crabtree, director of the World Trade Center New Orleans. “I strongly believe that through collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and meaningful connections, we can support a vibrant trade community where Louisiana continues to serve as the ‘Gateway to North America’.”

“The Windsor Court has always been dedicated to fostering a sense of community, and we look forward to upholding this tradition while embracing new opportunities through our collaboration with WTCNO,” said Ralph Mahana, Windsor Court general manager. “Our commitment to providing exceptional experiences extends to everyone who enters our courtyard – be it our cherished locals or travelers from around the world. We are honored to show WTCNO members our iconic, unparalleled service, at our beautiful property, and we are even more excited for the opportunities this provides for the local economy.”