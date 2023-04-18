Workers at N.O. Starbucks Location Petition to Join Union

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – On April 14, workers at the Poydras and St. Charles Starbucks in New Orleans filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. The employees said they are organizing for better working conditions.

Workers posted a video to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to announce their organizing campaign. In the video, workers said that “corporate is leaving us understaffed and overworked.”

“I’m voting to unionize because we deserve consistent work schedules, a living wage and a proper workplace environment that dignifies the service and value we create as baristas,” said Adrian Khes-Kovacs, a partner and organizer at the New Orleans location.

Starbucks Workers United said it has formed more unions over the course of 12 months than any U.S. company in the last 20 years. It says that 299 Starbucks stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized