Work Begins on $7.7M NOPD 4th District Station in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today joined other officials to celebrate the beginning of work on the New Orleans Police Department’s $7.7 million 4th District station in Algiers.

“This groundbreaking represents three major infrastructure projects in Algiers,” said Cantrell. “We’re excited to begin construction on the new NOPD 4th District station and look forward to getting work started next door on the New Orleans Fire Department 8th District station. They both run along Wall Boulevard as one of the 11 corridors of the Moving New Orleans Bikes’ Algiers bikeway network that provides 11 miles of protected lanes across Algiers.”

The City also broke ground recently on the new NOFD headquarters in Mid-City.

Funding is nearly evenly divided between FEMA ($3.2 million), and City bonds ($4.5 million). The new station amenities include a reception area, community conference room, offices, break room, storage, locker room, showers, elevator and ADA-accessible restrooms. The station will also have an elevated generator/mechanical platform, stormwater retention site elements, and energy-efficient HVAC system, energy-efficient appliances and LED lighting systems.

The project team includes Holly and Smith Architects, FH Meyers Construction, and Capital Projects Administration Project Manager Palmer Rinehart. The project is expected to wrap up mid-March 2022.

In the next few months, the City will have approximately $110 million worth of Joint Infrastructure projects going out to bid, including projects in Gentilly, New Orleans East, the Bywater, Mid-City, West End and Uptown. In the coming months, the City will have approximately $10 million worth of capital projects going out to bid. This includes NOPD 1st District Police Station Exterior Hazard Mitigation Grant Program renovations and renovations at the NOPD Firing Range. And in the next couple months, the City will have approximately $100 million worth of green infrastructure projects through the HMGP and HUD-funded Gentilly Resilience District.

Under the Cantrell Administration, the City’s capital investment in facilities and parks in District C totals $48.1 million. Completed Projects in District C include:

Claiborne Ave Fence Installation – $380,000

Algiers Courthouse Restoration Phase II – Structural Repairs – $1.3 million

Behrman Park Improvements – $150,476

Brechtel Memorial Park Improvements (Lagoon Repairs/Improvements) – $1.2 million

Riverfront Master Plan & Tricentennial Plaza – $6 million

Upcoming District C Projects include: