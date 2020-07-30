Work Begins on $32M Redevelopment of Senior Center

NEW ORLEANS — Elected officials and community partners gathered to celebrate the beginning of work on a $32 million redevelopment of Lake Forest Manor that will restore it to its original use as a 200-unit senior living facility in New Orleans East.

“The City of New Orleans and the Cantrell Administration overwhelmingly made affordable housing a top priority since day one – committed to creating affordable housing across our entire city,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell at a Wednesday groundbreaking ceremony. “But while doing it, also understanding that every fabric of our city is different, the needs of every neighborhood are different, and for New Orleans East, we want affordable housing but we want it in the form of senior housing but also in the form of home ownership for families in our city.”

“Our aging population is so vital to our culture and community, and they deserve quality housing. I am so excited to be a part of this groundbreaking, where we can announce that on Oct. 31, 2021, construction will be completed, and we can welcome seniors to their new home in District E — Lake Forest Manor,” said Cyndi Nguyen, City Councilmember, District E.

The City provided a $1.5 million community development block grant to the developer TKTMJ, Inc., in collaboration with the Housing Authority of New Orleans.

Mayor Cantrell was joined by State Rep. Jason Hughes; Marjorianna Willman, director of the Office of Housing Policy and Community Developmen; and Michael Tubre and Thomas Tubre Jr. of TKTMJ Inc.





