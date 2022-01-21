Woodward Names Joel Ross Director of Strategic Partnerships

NEW ORLEANS — Joel Ross recently joined Woodward Design+Build as director of strategic partnerships. He is responsible for developing new clients for Woodward’s construction services team, helping to create strategic lines of service, and building partnerships with architectural and engineering teams.

A graduate of Tulane’s School of Architecture, Ross is a licensed architect and urban planner who previously served as the director of architecture at Concordia. He’s proud of his work on the Unified New Orleans Plan, which helped him learn the importance of community engagement in the context of urban planning and architecture.

Ross gives his time to numerous nonprofits and professional groups. After hurricane Katrina, he was a founding member of the New Orleans Young Urban Rebuilding Professionals, which sought to retain, attract and connect young people in New Orleans. He was also a founding member of the Creative Alliance of New Orleans and is active in the Urban Land Institute.