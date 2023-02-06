Woodward Announces New Hires

L to R: Scott Solari, Royce Girouard, Jeff Steen and Connor Smith

NEW ORLEANS — Woodward has added four employees to its operation division.

Scott Solari joins the construction company as an assistant project manager. He graduated in 2015 with a degree in construction management from Baton Rouge Community College. His project experiences include multi-family, school and medical center projects.

Royce Girouard joins Woodward as a project manager. He graduated in 2001 with a BS in construction management from LSU in 2001. He has construction management experience in retail, university, healthcare and government projects.

Jeff Steen joins the team as a project manager. A graduate from Northern Arizona University with a BS in industrial technology education in 2011, he has experience with school and healthcare projects.

With over five years of experience, Connor Smith joins Woodward as a project manager from the Dallas market. A native of LaPlace and graduate of LSU, he is executing jobs for Ochsner Health system.