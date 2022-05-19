Woodmont Company, Criterion Fund Acquire Slidell Retail Center

NEW ORLEANS – The Woodmont Company, in partnership with the Criterion Fund, has acquired Village at Northshore, a 144,638-square-foot retail center located at 105-115 Northshore Boulevard in Slidell. The Village at Northshore is anchored by Marshalls, JoAnn’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Boot Barn and Dollar Tree.

The Woodmont Company is a national real estate firm specializing in the development, acquisition, management, leasing and sale of retail properties. It said it owns, manages and/or leases more than 23 million square feet of shopping centers throughout the United States. For Village at Northshore, the company will begin immediately on an extensive marketing and leasing campaign, seeking to further activate the center by bringing in desirable retailers and restaurants.

“The Woodmont Company is committed to serving the community of Slidell and the surrounding area by providing a premier shopping experience and atmosphere,” said Grant Gary, the company’s president of Brokerage Services, in a press release. “We will continue to look for ways to support the area’s residents with retailers, events and overall customer service.”

David Adams and Jake McCoy will oversee leasing at Village at Northshore. The Woodmont Company represented itself in the acquisition of the center. The seller, RCG Ventures, was represented by SRS Real Estate Partners. Andy Thelen of the Woodmont company secured the financing from Louisiana National Bank.

Developed in 1988 and renovated in 2020, Village of Northshore is adjacent to Interstate 12 at the Northshore Boulevard exit. The center is shadow-anchored by Walmart Supercenter, Sam’s Club, Home Depot and Aldi.

Founded in 1980, the Woodmont Company is a full-service national commercial real estate firm headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas with staffed offices in Newport Beach, California, Phoenix, Arizona and Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.woodmont.com.