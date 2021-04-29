Recognized by Gambit Weekly, Where Y’at, and New Orleans Magazine as one of the top day spas in Greater New Orleans, Woodhouse Day Spa has also been ranked a Top Workplace in the Times-Picayune four years in a row. The Spa Directors of its four locations are key to the company’s success and the spa’s ability to thrive despite the hardships of 2020 on the industry. Thanks to Loren Carollo (Metairie), Heather Horton (Baton Rouge), Danielle McGee (Slidell), Domonique Ovide (New Orleans) and their dedicated teams, Woodhouse has continued to offer its tranquil, transformational environment as a respite for relaxation.

“We have such amazing, loyal team members who have helped heal our guests during such a stressful time,” says Domonique. Danielle agrees: “It’s truly a privilege to work in this industry with such incredible people and the mentors we’ve had along the way.”

At Woodhouse, making a change in someone’s day brings the entire team immense joy and satisfaction.

“Remembering the smallest details and seeing our guests’ smiling faces when they notice is what inspires us to go the extra mile,” says Loren.

“My nail technician always gave me a special escape, almost like a therapy session—that’s what inspired my journey into the spa industry and what we hope to do for others,” says Heather.

Woodhouse Day Spa

New Orleans • Slidell • Metairie • Baton Rouge

woodhousespas.com