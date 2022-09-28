Women’s Professional Council of New Orleans Announces 2022-2023 Board

NEW ORLEANS – The Women’s Professional Council of New Orleans recently announced its 2022-2023 board of directors. The officers are Christine Titus, board president; Sarah Martzolf, vice president; Natalie Bybee, secretary; and Candy Bellau, treasurer. Additional board members include Christine Briede, Katherine Conklin, Karen Dunn, Tiffany Harvill, Kimberly Reyher, Brianne Rome, Isabel “Liza” Sherman and Beth Colon, immediate past president.

The Women’s Professional Council of New Orleans was founded in 1984 to provide professional women with an organized means of networking and further developing their careers. The group meets monthly for a dinner meeting and professional program.

The group has a current membership of 80. Over the years, it has hosted professional seminars and mentoring events for young women, worked with high school and college students, supported nonprofits, and provided professional development. Guest speakers have including civic and business leaders, an ambassador, entrepreneurs, governors and mayors, innovators, and educators.