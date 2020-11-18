Women’s Personal Finance Community Hosts Online Event for N.O. Launch

Emily Lassiter and Lauren Pearson of the Wealth Edit

NEW ORLEANS – The Wealth Edit, an online community dedicated to helping women navigate the world of personal finance, will be hosting an all-day launch event on Thursday, Nov. 19 in New Orleans.

Co-founded by Birmingham, Ala. natives Lauren Pearson and Emily Lassiter, the site helps women connect with like-minded peers and industry experts to discuss financial questions, experiences, struggles and successes. Pearson and Lassiter are the guests on this week’s Biz Talks podcast.

Click here to register for the New Orleans launch event.

The New Orleans launch event will offer a day of Zoom sessions featuring female leaders in the New Orleans community, including Alexa Pulitzer, Christa Cotton of El Guapo Bitters, Caroline Rosen of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, Hattie Sparks, Kelsey Greenfield of Body Shoppe, and more. Interested prospective members will be able to tune in throughout the day to learn more and will be able to sign up for membership online.

Here’s the full schedule:

7:45 AM: Kelsey Greenfield, Founder of The Body Shoppe

9 AM: Hattie Collins, Owner of Hattie Sparks Interiors

10:00 AM: Kara McGuire, Minmoo Studio & Ashlee Arceneaux Jones, Small Chalk

11:00 AM: Bridget Galant, The Galant Collection

11:30 AM: The Wealth Edit Member Lunch

12:30 PM: Morgan Dixon, M.A.D. Nails

1:30 PM: Alexa Pulitzer

3:00 PM: Taylor Morgan, The Scout Guide

4:00 PM: Mariah Walton Bencik, West London Boutique

5:00 PM: Beverage Panel, featuring: Christa Cotton of El Guapo Bitters, Caroline Rosen, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, Eileen Bivalacqua, Seven Three Distillery