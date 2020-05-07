Women’s Choice Awards Confers Seven Honors on St. Tammany Health System

COVINGTON – From St. Tammany Health System:

Women’s Choice Award has once again named St. Tammany Health System among America’s Best Hospitals, based on a review of 5,000 hospitals.

Methodology for America’s Best Hospitals combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. Additionally, each service line award has supplemental criteria specific to the service line. For details, visit Women’s Choice Award methodology page.

“In addition to high-level performance on a national level, St. Tammany Health System provides the care that women value most, including easily accessible services, timely diagnosis, exceptional care and a true dedication to their community,” Founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award, Delia Passi said, noting that St. Tammany Health System delivers on the care that matters most to women, who make over 80% of healthcare decisions. “The Women’s Choice Award makes it easier for her to trust her decision that she is choosing one of the best hospitals for herself and her family.”