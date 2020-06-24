Women’s Business Group Presents Webinar on Client Generation

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans chapter of the National Association of Women’s Business Owners will host a webinar titled “How to Take Control of Client Generation in Uncertain Times” at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

From a release: “Client generation is the lifeblood of your business … but with so many marketing options, business owners often end up overwhelmed and paralyzed, or scattered and feeling ineffective, exhausted and discouraged. Ready for some good news? By doing LESS, your marketing can be MORE effective. Embrace the practice of simplifying, and you will get more clients AND keep your sanity intact!”

The association said the class will teach the simplest, most effective way to generate a steady stream of high-end clients without giving up your nights and weekends. “The system you’ll learn has a proven track record of helping entrepreneurs quickly generate more clients and increase their income by 50 to 100%.”

Click here to register.





