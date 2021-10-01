Founded by native New Orleanian and mother of six, Dominique Olivier, (seen here) in 2018, Greenscape Concepts has fast become a big player in the local landscaping scene. Bucking the trend of an industry that’s only 11% female, Greenscape Concepts has quickly landed some of the city’s largest contracts, maintaining the expansive grounds of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Convention Center Boulevard, Poydras Corridor and New Orleans Lakefront Airport. The company also services multifamily properties for 1stLake Properties and River Gardens. Determined to improve not just the landscape of the communities in which it works, a point of pride for Greenscape Concepts is its focus on creating job and career opportunities for local underserved communities.