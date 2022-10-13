WLAE-TV, Tipitina’s Record Club to Release Fats Domino Album

L to R: Jim Dotson, VP of LAE Production; Robert Mercurio, president of Tipitina’s Record Club; and Ron Yager, president of WLAE-TV

NEW ORLEANS – WLAE-TV and Tipitina’s Record Club will release a vinyl album called “Fats Domino: Live at Tipitina’s” in November. The music was recorded during a live May 2007 concert at Tipitina’s that was the centerpiece of the award-winning documentary “Fats Domino: Walkin’ Back to New Orleans.” The show was captured as New Orleans was still emerging from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed Domino’s home and all his music memorabilia.

The documentary, narrated by actor John Goodman, aired on more than 300 PBS stations nationally. Its success prompted recent discussions about releasing an album, which will feature “Blueberry Hill,” “Hello Josephine,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and other Domino hits. It will be the 11th album produced and released by Tipitina’s Record Club since its inception in November 2020.

Domino received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987 and was credited with playing an integral role in popularizing early rock music. He died in 2017 at the age of 89.