WLAE and University of Holy Cross Team for Mental Health Series

NEW ORLEANS – WLAE and the University of Holy Cross are collaborating on a series of 30-minute TV specials titled “Coping During the COVID-19 Crisis.” The show will be hosted by New Orleans journalist Jan Gross and University of Holy Cross Counselor Dr. Roy Salgado. The special series will offer viewers coping tips for a variety of mental health issues confronting people during the ongoing crisis and will feature interviews with various University of Holy Cross counseling experts on a variety of topics. The show will air at 8 p.m. every Friday starting April 17.