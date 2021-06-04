Winn-Dixie Unveils Remodeled Stores in Slidell, Prairieville

SLIDELL – Jacksonville-based supermarket chain Winn-Dixie, which is about to celebrate 65 years in business in Louisiana, has unveiled remodeled locations in Slidell and Prairieville. According to a release, the stores have “fresh new looks and enhanced features.” To mark the occasion, Winn-Dixie made donations to local community partners: Ladies for Liberty in Slidell and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department and Prairieville Volunteer Fire Department in Prairieville.