Winn-Dixie to Launch Online Shopping and Delivery in October

NEW ORLEANS – Starting in October, Winn-Dixie customers can shop online and have their groceries delivered by DoorDash Drive.

“After extensive research and listening to customer feedback, we recognized there was a need for delivery and curbside pickup options that reflected the same great prices and deals shopping in our stores provide,” said Andrew Nadin, chief customer and digital officer of Southeastern Grocers, the Florida-based parent company of Winn-Dixie. “We believe shopping online should be an extension of shopping your local stores, and our new offering is just that. It’s a Winn for customers looking to save, while still enjoying the convenience of shopping from their homes or offices.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Southeastern Grocers to power their online fulfillment that will give consumers even more opportunities to enjoy the convenience of on-demand grocery, whether at home or on the go,” said Shanna Prevé, vice president of business development at DoorDash. “We have been working closely with SEG to grow their digital offerings and are excited to continue building our partnership to offer even more convenient and affordable options for their customers.”