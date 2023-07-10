Winn-Dixie Parent Company Introduces ‘Know & Love’ Products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has unveiled the “Know & Love” product line.

SEG’s new Know & Love line offers food, beverage and household products that are “free from nearly 100 undesirable ingredients, such as certified color additives, partially hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup and sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin and sucralose,” said a company spokesperson.

“Our customers and associates are the driving force behind every decision we make, and as they began to express an increasing desire for products with simple ingredients, we set out to create a budget-friendly, clean label line centered around two fundamental traits: trust and transparency,” said Brooke Rice, SEG senior director of own brands.

The Know & Love line features color-coded packaging to help customers with dietary requirements find products suited for their needs. Dark purple packaging indicates gluten-free items and dark green packaging denotes plant-based options.

SEG’s Know & Love product line will roll out in Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores gradually through next year. Some of SEG’s existing Naturally Better and SE Grocers products will transition into the new product line. Once fully launched, the Know & Love line will offer more than 1,000 clean label products, including dairy, produce, ready-made foods, beverages and household items.