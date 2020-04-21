Winn-Dixie Creates Virtual Platform to Spread Kindness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From Winn-Dixie:

WHAT: To continue spreading kindness throughout the community, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), is giving customers a chance to nominate local deserving individuals to receive free groceries. Winn-Dixie will give away 10 million Winn-Dixie rewards points, totaling $100,000, to customers and their deserving nominee to say thank you to community members on a hyper-local level.

Now through Tuesday, May 12, customers are encouraged to nominate a deserving individual through the Winn-Dixie app and share why the community member is so deserving. Each week on Wednesday (#WinnsDay), 250 pairs will be selected and both the nominee and nominator will each receive 5,000 Winn-Dixie rewards points, which is equivalent to $50 in free groceries!

WHEN: Now – Tuesday, May 12

WHERE: Winn-Dixie App

Available for download in the Apple App Store or in Google Play

WHY: Southeastern Grocers surprised thousands of health care professionals and first responders with free groceries in all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores on April 13 to honor those working on the front line. The grocer is encouraging others to pay it forward and help spread kindness. During this unprecedented time of social distancing, Winn-Dixie wants to provide a virtual way for community members to recognize and reward those special deserving individuals with a chance to win free groceries.

MORE: This sweepstakes is offered only to legal U.S. residents of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Must be a Winn-Dixie rewards member to enter, win, or claim a prize. To become a rewards member, visit WinnDixie.com. There is a limit of ten (10) entries per person during the entire sweepstakes period. Winners will be drawn from April 22 – May 13 and notified by email. For additional rules and regulations please visit https://www.winndixie.com/rewardyourcommunity.





