Winn-Dixie Celebrates Remodeled Slidell Store

SLIDELL, La. — Winn-Dixie officially unveiled a newly remodeled store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 17 at 3030 Pontchartrain Drive in Slidell. During the event, Winn-Dixie officials presented donations of $1,000 to Salmen High School and $500 to the Slidell Police Department.

The store now offers an expanded deli department, an updated produce department with organic varieties, an improved seafood department, an updated pharmacy with a consultation area, new self-checkout stations and more.

Winn-Dixie will host a community celebration with live entertainment and giveaways. On Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be raffles for a $100 gift card every hour and a special drawing at 2 p.m. for a chance to win a seafood boiling rig.