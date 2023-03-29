Windsor Court Welcomes Chef de Cuisine Alexander Kuzin

NEW ORLEANS – The Windsor Court hotel has hired Alexander Kuzin as chef de cuisine, overseeing the Grill Room, the Polo Club, Le Salon and Café Anglais. Kuzin has introduced a new dinner menu at the Grill Room.

“Chef Alex’s experience and knowledge is a great pairing to our culinary and beverage team,” said Ralph Mahana, the hotel’s general manager.

Growing up in south Florida, Kuzin began his cooking career at Le Cordon Blue Culinary College, where he earned an Associate of Science degree in culinary arts and then gained a Bachelor of Science in culinary management at the International Culinary Schools at the Art Institute in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Kuzin pursued his food and beverage passion in Florida with great success as chef de cuisine at Loews Miami Beach and chef de cuisine at Nobu EDEN Roc Miami Beach.

“I am honored to join the Windsor Court team and its food scene in the city,” said Kuzin. “The new Grill Room menu is a beautiful collective effort from our culinary team, and it continues to showcase top-end, quality ingredients with a few more vegetable-forward options.”