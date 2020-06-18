Windsor Court, Son of a Saint Providing Meals

NEW ORLEANS – Since May 5, the food and beverage team at Windsor Court has prepared individually packaged, family-style meals – large enough to feed groups of six – three days a week. The program benefits the families of Son of a Saint mentees, many of whom have been impacted by job loss and limitation of food resources due to COVID-19. The hotel expect to deliver more than 3,000 meals by July 10.

The Windsor Court said it has been a long-time supporter of Son of a Saint and its commitment to enhance the lives of fatherless boys through mentorship, emotional support, cultural enrichment and more.

To learn more about Son of a Saint and ways to support the organization, visit www.SonOfASaint.org.