Windsor Court Names John Mitchell Director of Food and Beverage

NEW ORLEANS — John Mitchell has re-joined the team at Windsor Court as the director of food and beverage operations. A 16-year veteran in the food and wine hospitality industry, Mitchell has cultivated an intimate knowledge of wine, spirits and customer service.

“I am happy to be home again. I love this city, this timeless hotel and the team in place to elevate The Grill Room, Polo Club Lounge and all the nuances we have in store,” said Mitchell.