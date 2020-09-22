Windsor Court Hotel Earns Top Honors from Preferred Hotels & Resorts

NEW ORLEANS – Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a worldwide independent hotel brand, has named Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans the Hotel of the Year Overall in its annual Preferred Awards of Excellence. The award recognizes Windsor Court’s creativity, community engagement, overall customer satisfaction and team spirit.

“It is with great pleasure and gratitude that I accept this award on behalf of the entire Windsor Court family,” said Ralph Mahana, general manager at Windsor Court. “This extraordinary achievement is so incredibly rewarding and is a true reflection of our talented and passionate team. It is humbling to have our hard work and dedication to service, community and genuine care recognized at the highest level. Over the years, we have achieved many memorable accolades, but this ranks as one of the highest and most prestigious in our 36 year history.”

These awards recognize independent hotels and individual hoteliers represented within the brand’s worldwide portfolio that went above and beyond in their commitment to delivering meaningful travel experiences and selfless acts of genuine hospitality to their guests and local communities in 2019.

“We are thrilled to recognize the incredible efforts of these member hotels and their strong leaders for continuously demonstrating a steadfast belief in travel and setting new standards for the global travel community in how to deliver the best of the best in independent hospitality,” said Preferred Hotels & Resorts CEO Lindsey Ueberroth. “While we had planned to announce these awards at our annual global conference in November, which we ultimately rescheduled to take place next year, there is no time like the present to celebrate the successes of those who inspire us and help spark renewed appreciation for the lasting, positive impact travel has on society.”

The Preferred Awards of Excellence recognize remarkable hotels and hoteliers across the company’s global network that excel in championing the Preferred Hotels & Resorts brand promise, Believe in Travel, and shine in their passion for both providing superior service and creating unique, memorable experiences that connect travelers to the authentic spirit of their chosen destination.

Each hotel honoree ranks among the top in their respective regions as part of the bespoke Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance program – which takes into account the results of a professional on-site inspection and real-time guest feedback from the world’s top consumer review sites – and actively inspires travelers to pursue #ThePreferredLife.

Windsor Court is one of two properties located in the United States to receive recognition in this year’s Awards of Excellence. Click here to view and learn more about all of this year’s winners.