Windsor Court Hires Andrée Bahan

NEW ORLEANS – Windsor Court Hotel has hired Andrée Bahan to fill the role of director of finance. With nearly two decades of experience in accounting and finance, Bahan most recently served as director of finance and accounting for Marriott International, New Orleans. In years prior, Bahan served in numerous fiscal leadership positions including large markets such as Washington, D.C.

Bahan began in the finance industry in college at Louisiana State University where she earned a Bachelor in Science in Finance followed by post-baccalaureate studies at University of New Orleans to qualify for the CPA exam. Her experience in both public and private accounting brings a wide perspective to the position at Windsor Court Hotel.

“I am so happy to be a part of the Windsor Court Hotel team,” said Bahan. “This hotel has always been at the top of my ‘bucket list’ dream job, and it is an honor to bring my past experiences to finesse the accounting systems and grow the financial success of the storied property post-pandemic.”

To learn more about Windsor Court Hotel, visit https://windsorcourthotel.com.