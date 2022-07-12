Windsor Court Chef Wins Food Network’s ‘Supermarket Stakeout’

NEW ORLEANS — Windsor Court Hotel Culinary Director Igor Krichmar is the winner of Food Network’s television show “Supermarket Stakeout,” a competition series presented by Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. Each episode begins with four chefs who have to create dishes from groceries they purchase from customers at a nearby store with a budget of $500 each. With more than 15 years of experience in the food industry, Krichmar said he draws much of his cooking inspiration from his grandmother.