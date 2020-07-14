Williams to Lead Foundation for Science and Mathematics Education

NEW ORLEANS – Andrea Williams has been named executive director of the Foundation for Science and Mathematics Education.

Williams has 10 years of experience in education administration, leadership, teaching, development and fundraising. She has led organizations responsible for contributions to fundraising, education, sports and life lessons for Louisiana’s youth. Prior to joining the Foundation of Math and Science Education, Williams was the institutional development manager at the International High School of New Orleans, where she oversaw corporate and community giving, marketing, public relations, fundraising events and grant writing.

During her tenure at IHSNO, she implemented new events, policies and procedures, including the school’s Three Year Marketing and Development Plan, the Development Department School Improvement Plan, the Around the World annual gala, team-building activities and events for the school’s staff and faculty.

Williams has worked in organizations with diverse staff and student populations. Those experiences helped sharpen her ability to successfully engage, instruct and guide individuals from various walks of life.

She believes that life lessons can be taught through sports and has had the opportunity to be involved in sports as a head coach and athletic director. Williams has coached high school for several years, including two state championship girls’ basketball teams at Ursuline Academy.

Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in human performance and health promotion and a Master of Science in healthcare management from the University of New Orleans. Since earning two degrees from UNO, Williams continues to serve on the University of New Orleans Alumni Association Board and the University of New Orleans Athletic Council. Williams is currently pursuing her doctorate in education.

As executive director for the Foundation for Science and Mathematics Education, Williams will lead staff members and will primarily focus on fundraising strategies and strategic planning to build capacity and ensure sustainability.

Williams frequently volunteers with local mentoring youth programs.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to assume a vital role for the Foundation for Science and Mathematics Education,” she said. “And I believe that investing in our youth’s education will help them succeed in school, occupation and life.”