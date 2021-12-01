William L. Mizell Joins Stone Pigman as New Associate

NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann LLC announced that William L. Mizell has joined the firm as an associate in its New Orleans office.

Mizell joins Stone Pigman from a prior firm, where he represented clients in a wide range of labor and employment litigation, environmental law cases and various commercial matters.

A native of the Greater New Orleans area, Mizell is a 2015 graduate of the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where he was the managing print editor of the Loyola Law Review and recipient of the Law Excellence Award in Moot Court and Torts. He earned his undergraduate degree from the Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business.

At Stone Pigman, Mizell will practice in the firm’s litigation section.