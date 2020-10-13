Willa Jean to Participate in National James Beard Event

Chef Kelly Fields of Willa Jean

NEW ORLEANS – The James Beard Foundation has announced featured chefs, cities and programming for its annual Taste America event. The 2020 event will start at at 7 p.m. central on Sunday, Oct. 18 in 20 cities nationwide. In New Orleans, Kelly Fields of Willa Jean has created a three-course meal including an appetizer of Burrata-Louisiana Seafood Tart with Warm Kerrygold-Buttered Crab, Shrimp, and Cajun Caviar; an entrée of Slow Roasted Pork with Smoked Ham Hock Collard Greens, Kerrygold Cheddar Grits, and Sauce Jezebel and a dessert of Creole Cream Cheese with Caramel, Apples and Sunflower. Each meal kit will be paired with wine courtesy of Dough Wines. The three-course meal kit will be available to pick up on the afternoon of the event at Willa Jean, 611 O’Keefe Ave.

This year, in lieu of the usual in-person events, participating chefs, special guests, and diners from twenty cities around the country will come together for a virtual communal dinner to eat, celebrate local independent restaurants, and support efforts to rebuild a more sustainable and equitable industry. The special dinner and show enjoyed from home will bring together thousands of chefs and food lovers on one special night.

Tickets and the Capital One Access Pass are $150 and can be purchased at https://www.jamesbeard.org/events.