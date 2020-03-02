Will Scott

My core value:

Hungry

Though we didn’t know it at the time, Search Influence was founded on Hungry. When we launched in 2006, no one was talking about SEO, let alone doing it at a professional level. In the time since, we’ve been ahead of the curve in Paid Search and Facebook Advertising and are now thinking deeply about engagement through the customer journey. The way we’re showing we’re “Hungry” now is thinking about how we can move that contact to become a customer.

Recently, while working with a higher education client, we discovered through our investigation that we knew more about the platform they were using than their internal experts. By not taking “No” for an answer, and with our experience in other systems, we were able to both get the job done and show our client a new way to manage

their business.