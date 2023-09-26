Will Green Named LABI President and CEO

Will Green (photo courtesy of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry)

BATON ROUGE – After a nationwide search, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has named Will Green president and CEO. Since 2016, Green has served as the president and CEO of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, the trade association for the roughly 350 new motor vehicle car and heavy truck dealers in Louisiana.

Green will replace Stephen Waguespack, who in March resigned from the post he’d held for a decade to enter the race for Louisiana governor.

“Will represents the best of a new generation of leadership at a time when their involvement has never been more essential,” said Jude Melville, LABI board chair and CEO of b1BANK. “As our state’s primary advocate for the uplifting power of free enterprise, LABI has been a decades-long force for good — this choice ensures we can continue to positively impact the lives of Louisianans for years to come.”

Green takes over a high-profile, high-pressure and high-paying job from his predecessor. At the time of his departure, Waguespack’s salary and compensation was more than $500,000, according to public records.

“I’m honored by the confidence LABI’s officers have in my ability to lead this organization,” said Green. “LABI is a powerful voice for the Louisiana business community, and I am committed to honoring its past while focusing on its future. Our state is at a pivotal point in its history, and LABI is ready to advance the positive policies Louisiana desperately needs. I’m ready to get to work.”

LABI advocates at all levels for more than 2,000 Louisiana businesses. It is Louisiana’s official state chapter for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers.