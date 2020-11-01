Whitney Perkins – P.O.W.E.R.ful Women

Q: How would you describe your business?

Our mission is to help moms make strides in fitness health and life. We offer group exercise classes for every stage of motherhood, as well as playgroups and family friendly events. Our workouts are amazing and Our Village will become your second family.

Q: When did you launch?

March 2018.

Q: Where are classes located?

Our mommy and me classes are hosted in City Park, Audubon Park and Virtually. Our Run Club meets each week all over the city. We literally run New Orleans.

Q: How were you inspired to start your business?

As the mother to a very busy, toddling, little lady, I found myself searching for a healthy and supportive community of mothers. I also wanted to include my family and use my education in a way that created positive change on a large scale. I saw FIT4MOM as the perfect platform to provide a holistic approach to maternal & family wellness.

Q: What were the biggest obstacles and how were they overcome?

Starting a new business means everything is created from scratch. This takes a lot of trial and error. Finding a team that understands and is willing to put in the efforts required with a startup is quite the challenge.

Adapting quickly has been imperative. I also have an 80% rule. No one will approach a job with the same lens as the owner, but if I believe they can do it at 80% of what my ideal is, then I delegate when possible. I do my best to assign work within a person’s skill set and I try hard not to be critical. It can be difficult when you’re so busy and so much is on the line, but keeping my goals in mind and using my ability to adapt, always proves helpful.

Q: What local resources have you used?

My Village of mamas and other small businesses have been wonderful resources. Collaborating and supporting each other is not just smart, it fosters wonderful relationships.

Q: What is your big focus right now?

My current focus is on my team, my current members and my future members. I have spent a lot of time with my nose to the grind stone. I’m really excited to finally participate in the programs and community I’ve worked so hard to create.

Q: What is the best advice you ever received?

Years ago, a client of mine would say “More is more”. I have always remembered this quote. I obviously want to grow as a business and provide everyone with all they’ve dreamed of. I also know that there is a necessary balance to keep more from being too much. I hope to keep growing and find that sweet spot.

Q: What success have you had in the last year?

I am so proud of the work we did during the Covid lockdown. We knew that mamas would need us more than ever. I am so grateful to have a few amazing team members that were able to stick it out with me. Together, we reinvented ourselves out of thin air. We went from in person at the park, to at home and online in less than 2 weeks. We created new programs, new systems and stayed visible and available to any mama who needed an outlet. They nailed it! We still believe that we are the best resource for mamas in New Orleans and we now have the experience of Covid to adjust as needed for everyone’s benefit.

Q: What has been the biggest benefit of being a POWER member?

I love that POWER provides us with a local network, as well as business tips and insights that come from people actually doing it. New Orleans is its own animal and POWER knows about doing business here.

Q: What does POWER mean to you?

POWER means I’m not alone. It means that I’m empowered to reach my goals with on hand resources and the support of other women in business.

Q: What is one professional and one personal takeaway from this pandemic?

Professionally, I’ve learned you can do so much with so little. Personally, I’ve been reminded that everyone has a different experience of the same event. We all want to keep our head above water and we each have our method of doing so.

Be the cheerleader.

Q: What are you currently doing to stay positive given the recent pandemic?

I easily get hyper focused on things. During times of stress I literally set a timer for when to stop work. Regardless of what else needs to be done I must make time for my family, my friends and activities of daily living. I let it go and give myself permission to pivot – I call it mandatory fun.

Creating a schedule that provides a happy rhythm for the family has kept us all positive and provided the comfort of predictability.