White Linen Night Returns Aug. 6 to Julia Street

NEW ORLEANS – Arts District New Orleans announced that White Linen Night will take place on Aug. 6 in the 300-600 blocks of Julia Street in the Warehouse Arts District. Fidelity Bank is the new title sponsor of the annual event, which is an opportunity for art lovers to visit 20 contemporary art galleries and enjoy food and drink from local vendors. White linen outfits are “strongly encouraged.” The Contemporary Arts Center, Ogden Museum of Southern art and other nearby galleries will also open their doors

“White Linen Night has been part of the Arts District calendar for 28 years,” said Leslie-Claire Spillman, ADNO president in a press release. “While we hoped to bring back this cherished event last year, the pandemic surge forced us to cancel. We are grateful that with this new partnership with Fidelity Bank, we are able to welcome guests back to the district for the event we all know and love: a night of food, drink, fun, and most importantly art. Join us for the art walk and then keep the party going into the night, by drinking and dining at the many incredible eateries and watering holes in the beautiful arts district, including the neighborhood hotels.”

For more information on participating galleries and institutions, and event details visit www.artsdistrictneworleans.com. The Downtown Development District is another supporter of the event.

The art walk will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.