Where Does Thanksgiving Food Come From?

NEW ORLEANS — Chef’s Pencil, an international food magazine that reports on industry trends, did a little digging on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website to find out where the food in a typical Thanksgiving meal originates.

Here are the top producing states for some of Thanksgiving’s most popular ingredients:

Minnesota is the leading producer of turkey, followed by Arkansas and North Carolina.

Potatoes are primarily grown in Idaho and Washington state, the two states accounting for more than half of the nation’s potato production.

Sweet potatoes are primarily grown in the South, with North Carolina topping the list followed by Mississippi and California.

Green bean production is dominated by Wisconsin.

The cranberry is a native wetland plant that likes cool weather and is primarily grown in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Oregon, and New Jersey.

Illinois is the pumpkin capital of the U.S., producing more than the next six states combined.

Washington state is the center of apple production in the U.S., while Georgia is the center of pecan production.

California is the only state with a sizable harvest of brussels sprouts.

Field corn and sweet corn are produced in different parts of the country; Washington tops the sweet corn production table while Iowa leads in field corn.

Cheese production is dominated by Wisconsin (again!), followed by California and Idaho.

