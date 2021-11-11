Where Does Thanksgiving Food Come From?

Site Staff,
Thanksgiving Party Table Setting Traditional Holiday Stuffed Turkey Dinner
Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Chef’s Pencil, an international food magazine that reports on industry trends, did a little digging on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website to find out where the food in a typical Thanksgiving meal originates.

Here are the top producing states for some of Thanksgiving’s most popular ingredients:

  • Minnesota is the leading producer of turkey, followed by Arkansas and North Carolina.
  • Potatoes are primarily grown in Idaho and Washington state, the two states accounting for more than half of the nation’s potato production.
  • Sweet potatoes are primarily grown in the South, with North Carolina topping the list followed by Mississippi and California.
  • Green bean production is dominated by Wisconsin.
  • The cranberry is a native wetland plant that likes cool weather and is primarily grown in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Oregon, and New Jersey.
  • Illinois is the pumpkin capital of the U.S., producing more than the next six states combined.
  • Washington state is the center of apple production in the U.S., while Georgia is the center of pecan production.
  • California is the only state with a sizable harvest of brussels sprouts.
  • Field corn and sweet corn are produced in different parts of the country; Washington tops the sweet corn production table while Iowa leads in field corn.
  • Cheese production is dominated by Wisconsin (again!), followed by California and Idaho.

Click here to see the full report.

 

Categories: Dining/Entertainment, Food, Retail, Today’s Business News

Related Posts