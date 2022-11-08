What’s in a Name?

The Cypress

In ancient times, the cypress has been a symbol for eternal life and were thought to have supernatural powers, in part because it does not lose its leaves in the winter like other trees and because it’s resistance to decay, it always bears fruit, it’s fire resistant, and its shape seems to point toward the heavens.

The bald cypress, native to and ubiquitous in southeastern U.S., is hardy and tough; a tree that adapts to a wide range of soil types, whether wet, salty, dry, or swampy. The odorless wood has been valued for its resistance to water, making it ideal for use wherever the wood is exposed to the elements, marketed in the early 20th century as “the wood eternal.” It was designated the official state tree of Louisiana in 1963.

The Iris

According to Greek mythology, Iris was the messenger of the gods, a connection between heaven and mortals. Wherever Iris stepped, beautiful flowers sprouted. The purple or dark blue iris has been a symbol of royalty in European countries. The fleur-de-lis is the national flower of France and holds a place of importance in the culture of Louisiana.

The Iris, specifically the Louisiana iris, is native to the coastal swamps of south Louisiana. The first known reference to the Louisiana Iris is when John James Audubon painted what he termed a “Louisiana flag” as the background to a Blue Yellow Back Warbler in the swamps of Louisiana. Irises usually offer the tremendous benefit of being strong of constitution, resilient and, most notably, free of the scourge of rot. They are beautiful, with a natural grace and charm. The Louisiana iris was designated the official state wildflower in 1990.