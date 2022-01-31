Wetlands Sake to Celebrate Grand Opening of Taproom

NEW ORLEANS — Wetlands Sake will celebrate the grand opening of its new taproom on Feb. 3 at 634 Orange Street in the Lower Garden District. The event, featuring a crawfish boil, food trucks and live music, will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Located in a converted warehouse, the facility has large picture windows overlooking the sake brewing area. It is fitted with a garage door that opens to outdoor seating, pergolas and a covered patio. The bar has eight taps pouring limited-edition sakes, ranging from the traditional to sparkling concoctions and cocktail-inspired sake infusions. An adjoining market and eatery, dubbed the Commissary, will open in late February to serve “elevated bar fare.”

New Orleans natives Nan Wallis and Lindsey Beard brought their distinctive cans of Wetlands Sake to market in early 2021 using a special short-grain rice developed by the LSU AgCenter. The product packaging is designed to be environmentally friendly, portable and more affordable for curious first-time customers than a large, more-expensive bottle. The company donates a portion of profits to wetlands conservation.

Nationwide, sake is becoming more popular. Wallis and Beard, whose family runs restaurant powerhouse Dickie Brennan & Co., hope to help customers think of the beverage as an everyday option and not just something that pairs with certain cuisines.