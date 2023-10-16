Westwego Textiles Company to Construct $15M Commercial Laundry Facility

WESTWEGO, La. – Loop Linen Service — a fourth-generation, family-owned textile rental company — announced it will invest $15 million to construct a new 55,000-square-foot commercial laundry facility at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Louisiana 18 in Westwego, La. The company’s current headquarters is located about three miles away at 463 Ave A in Westwego.

Founded in 1929, Loop Linen provides rental textiles including table linen, garments and walk-off mats for the food and beverage and hospitality industries. The company started as a local dry cleaning and laundry business on the west bank of Jefferson Parish and now has nearly 1,400 customers across Louisiana and Mississippi, with offerings ranging from uniform rentals to hospital services.

“Loop Linen Service is a shining example of how small businesses can grow into big economic drivers in our state,” Gov. John Bel Edward said. “This family-owned enterprise has grown steadily for nearly a century, creating Jefferson Parish jobs while supporting workers in the hospitality and health care sectors throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. I thank them for their continued commitment to our state and its skilled workforce.”

The company will retain all 125 current positions as it transitions from the facility that it has occupied since 1931. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 48 new indirect jobs in the Southeast Region.

“Jefferson Parish has always been Loop Linen Service’s home and home to our employees,” Loop Linen Service President Scott M. Burke said. “We are excited to continue the company’s growth here and contribute to the business economy in Jefferson Parish.”

The company is in the process of finalizing architectural plans for the facility. Construction is anticipated to begin by early 2025. The new space is slated to be completed and operational 16 months after breaking ground.

“It is an honor to retain Loop Linen in Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “JEDCO and Jefferson Parish have worked in tandem to create and maintain economic conditions that are attractive to our business community. Loop Linen’s continued investment in Jefferson Parish is a testament to our strong business climate, accessibility, talent and responsive government. We are proud to support their expansion in our community.”

The state of Louisiana offered Loop Linen Service a competitive incentives package that includes a $500,000 grant from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure needs contingent upon meeting capital investment and job retention targets.