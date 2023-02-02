West Jefferson Medical Center Opens Hispanic-Focused Health Center

MARRERO, La. – West Jefferson Medical Center, part of the LCMC Health system, has announced the grand opening of Centro Hispano de Salud, a Hispanic-focused clinic located at 1111 Medical Center, Suite S640. The clinic’s mission is to deliver health, care and education to the area’s growing Hispanic/Latino community.

Led by Dr. Magaly Sotres and Dr. Jose Cusco, the center will remove language barriers and other social factors that may interfere with access to healthcare.

“More than 28% of Hispanics recognize that they are not proficient in English and, as such, the clinic intends to provide consistent health care with bilingual staff who are sensitive to the patients’ cultural background,” said a LCMC spokesperson. “This approach has shown to improve health outcomes because it allows patients to understand their situations better which, in turn, increases the likelihood that they will follow health recommendations.”

The clinic will emphasize prevention and well-being through chronic disease management, screening programs, vaccinations and the participation of various health professionals such as nutritionists, pharmacists and social workers.

“This initiative fulfills a dream that I’ve had for a long time,” said Dr. Juan J. Gershanik, the leading advocate of the new facility. “I was determined to do my part to improve the quality of life for the Hispanic/Latino people in this area.”

“At West Jefferson Medical Center, we strive to provide healthcare for everybody. We are always seeking ways to improve access to quality healthcare and we understand the importance of serving the Hispanic population in a way that is unique and beneficial to them,” says Rob Calhoun, president and CEO of West Jefferson Medical Center.