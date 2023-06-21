West Jeff Celebrates Milestone in $86M Renovation

Rendering provided by LCMC Health

MARRERO, La. — On June 20, LCMC Health officials and stakeholders gathered to celebrate the completion of the renovated atrium at West Jefferson Medical Center. The main hospital entrance to the facility has been completely reconstructed as part of a larger $86 million renovation, which is ongoing. “The new atrium gives the hospital a modernized, welcoming front door,” said an LCMC spokesperson. “With a redesigned pedestrian and vehicular access and a new drop-off canopy, patients can expect a convenient, safe experience during visits. Outfitted with energy-efficient glass and contemporary finishes, the space greets patients and their family members with an ‘everyone is welcome here’ feel.”