West Feliciana Named Louisiana Development Ready Community

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. — Louisiana Economic Development has recognized West Feliciana Parish as the state’s newest Louisiana Development Ready Community. Now in its 12th year, the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program guides selected communities through the creation and implementation of a strategic plan. By following the plan for multiple years, LDRC participants aim become more competitive in attracting growth to their communities.

Parish President Kenny Havard accepted the award from LED officials during a West Feliciana Parish Council meeting this week. West Feliciana is the 43rd community to earn the LDRC designation and the first parish to do so. The other 42 participants are municipalities.

“Local communities throughout Louisiana that take the initiative to prepare themselves for economic growth are very important,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “We are happy to see West Feliciana Parish join these ranks and applaud their leadership. Through the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program, communities can position themselves to attract new business investment and recruit quality jobs. This is achieved by focusing on unique strategies to become better prepared and, when evaluated, more competitive. We congratulate West Feliciana Parish for undertaking this rigorous program, and we are happy to welcome the parish to the LDRC Program.”