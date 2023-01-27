West Bank Business Group Installs 77th President

HARVEY, La. — The Westbank Business & Industry Association, formerly the Harvey Canal Industrial Association, hosted its annual President’s Dinner and Installation of Officers on Jan. 19 at Boomtown Casino New Orleans. The keynote speaker was Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano also participated.

The 2023 WBIA officers and directors are:

Anthony DiGerolamo – President

Tara Miller – Executive Vice President

Danica Ansardi – Vice President

Jon Cerruti – Secretary

Javier Sanchez – Treasurer

Directors at large are Kelsey Foster, Ray Fuenzalida, Vincent Vastola and Dr. Arlanda Williams.

“As a board we are focused on supporting the Westbank business community and partnering with our state and local officials to promote and enhance business interest on the Westbank,” said DiGerolamo. “The Westbank Business & Industry Association remains available to offer support to the region and encourages business owner membership.”