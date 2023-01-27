West Bank Business Group Installs 77th President
HARVEY, La. — The Westbank Business & Industry Association, formerly the Harvey Canal Industrial Association, hosted its annual President’s Dinner and Installation of Officers on Jan. 19 at Boomtown Casino New Orleans. The keynote speaker was Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano also participated.
The 2023 WBIA officers and directors are:
- Anthony DiGerolamo – President
- Tara Miller – Executive Vice President
- Danica Ansardi – Vice President
- Jon Cerruti – Secretary
- Javier Sanchez – Treasurer
Directors at large are Kelsey Foster, Ray Fuenzalida, Vincent Vastola and Dr. Arlanda Williams.
“As a board we are focused on supporting the Westbank business community and partnering with our state and local officials to promote and enhance business interest on the Westbank,” said DiGerolamo. “The Westbank Business & Industry Association remains available to offer support to the region and encourages business owner membership.”