West Bank Business Group Hosts Annual Awards Event
HARVEY, La. — The Westbank Business & Industry Association honored its Invest West Champions and 2023 Legacy Award recipient on May 4 in the Jefferson Ballroom at Boomtown Casino New Orleans. Parish officials and dignitaries from Jefferson, Plaquemines and the City of Westwego were in attendance.
Invest West Champions are selected for contributions to the overall quality of life on the West Bank. The 2023 winners are:
- Base Logistics, Jay Badeaux President
- Bollinger shipyards, Mike Kuehne VP Commercial & International Sales
- Café Hope, Luis Arocha Executive Director
- First Horizon Bank, Dwain Gannard Vice President of Business Banking
- Marques Food Distributors, Steven Marque owner
- Saxon Becnel and Sons, Ricky Becnel owner
- Ultimate Swamp Adventures, Joe and Michael Spinato owners
- Segnette Landing, Joe & Michael Spinato owners
- US Foods, Richard Wilson President Gulf States Area
Legacy recipient Jennifer Steel Bourgeois has been a “Westbank guardian angel for years,” said WBIA President Anthony DiGerolamo at the event.
Bourgeois is a nurse who has been employed by West Jefferson Hospital for more than 50 years. She is a past president of the Harvey Canal Industrial Association, now WBIA. She has served on a multitude of boards and professional, government and civic committees. She continues to volunteer for the Stonebridge Neighborhood Beautification District, the Stonebridge Property Owners Association, WJMC/LCMC, Café Hope, the Rotary Club of Westwego, the PACE Board of New Orleans Catholic Charities for the elderly, the Notre Dame Health System Board and the Westbank Business & Industry Association.