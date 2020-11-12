Weigle Resigning as CEO of Downtown Development District

NEW ORLEANS – The Downtown Development District announced that President & CEO Kurt Weigle has resigned effective Dec. 31. Weigle, who has served the DDD for nearly 18 years, submitted his resignation to the chair of the DDD’s Board of Commissioners on Nov. 5. Under his leadership, the DDD says, downtown New Orleans has welcomed more than $7 billion of private real estate investment, its residential population has more than doubled, and millions have been invested in new and improved streetscapes throughout the DDD and on Canal Street. Dozens of new retail establishments have opened downtown, including leading national and international brands.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Kurt for his many years of leadership and work in creating a thriving Downtown New Orleans,” said DDD Board of Commissioners chair Michelle Craig. “The DDD is committed to maintaining and building on that effort by continuing with a work plan that has helped establish Downtown as an engine for the region’s economy.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as head of the country’s first assessment-based business improvement district,” said Weigle. “I would like to thank the board for the opportunity and the great team at the DDD for their hard work and dedication. I would also like to send my appreciation to the stakeholders and partners who have lent their efforts in making Downtown a great place to work, live, shop and enjoy.”

Craig and the DDD Board of Commissioners have taken the initial steps to smoothly transition the DDD to new leadership. “I expect we will be prepared to announce an interim leadership plan in early December,” said Craig. “Selecting the DDD’s next leader is important not only to the DDD but to all of downtown and New Orleans, given the important economic engine that downtown is to the city and the state. My goal is to proceed with a selection process that moves expeditiously but with careful consideration of the DDD’s needs and of the many qualified candidates that we expect to participate.”