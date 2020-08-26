Weidel Joins LACHIN Architects as Director of Business Development

NEW ORLEANS – LACHIN Architects announced that Angie Weidel has joined its staff as director of business development. Weidel will represent LACHIN Architects in southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi.

Lachin Architects is the merger of two architectural offices, John M. Lachin Jr. Architects and Oubré Associates Architects Inc., each active for more than 50 years throughout the New Orleans and the Gulf Coast Region. The Lachin Family has been providing design and architectural services to the New Orleans area and surrounding Gulf Coast for over 60 years. Michael G. Lachin, AIA, practiced as LDL/Lachin Architects for the past 20 years after having assumed responsibility for operation of the firm of John M. Lachin, Jr., Architects. The firm has been responsible for the successful delivery of numerous project types with specialization in education, health care and retail developments as well as master planning and project management.